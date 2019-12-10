PlayStation 4 Exclusive Dreams To Release In February 2020

After a rather long time in Early Access, Media Molecule's PlayStation 4 exclusive game Dreams is releasing early next year worldwide.

The game's final release date has been announced during Sony's latest State of Play. Dreams will be launched worldwide on February 14th, 2020, as leaked a few days back.

Babylon’s Fall First Gameplay Trailer Shows High-Speed Combat

The Early Access version of Dreams lacks many of the features that will be included in the full release.

Early Access won’t have everything that the full version of Dreams will, but you’ll get 100% of the same Dreams tools that we have used every day at MM to make our content. As well as fun, deep interactive tutorials catering for all skill sets and levels and Mm-crafted arcade games ready to play and remix. If you joined us during the beta period and published your assets, you’ll also have your beta creations to return to. Along the way, we’ll be adding more features, tutorials, arcade levels and assets during the Early Access period as we build towards the full slate of launch content. Just like with LittleBigPlanet, we have always planned to evolve Dreams with the community and this is just the start. We’ll use Early Access to help us prioritize all the awesome stuff we’re already working on and get feedback as player needs develop and evolve. With refinements, bug fixes and brand new features on the way, we are kicking off the live service side of Dreams so the community can get their first look at how we’ll continue to support the game.

Dreams launches on PlayStation 4 on February 14th, 2020.