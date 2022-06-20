Dragon’s Dogma Peak Concurrent Player Count Back on 2016’s Launch Month Numbers Following Announcement of Dragon’s Dogma 2

Following the announcement of its sequel, Dragon’s Dogma has hit its highest player count in over 6 years.

As spotted by industry analyst Benji-Sales (based on SteamDB data), the peak Concurrent Players count for Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is back at launch levels with over 6500 players playing the game on Steam – numbers that we haven’t seen since the game’s launch month back in January of 2016. In addition to the announcement of Dragon’s Dogma 2, the current sales promotion for the game has likely helped to spark player interest in the 6-year-old title.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Finally Confirmed to be in Development, Will be Powered by RE Engine

“Dragon's Dogma hit its highest peak Concurrent Players count on Steam in 6+ Years today thanks to the announcement of Dragons Dogma 2 and going on sale for $5”, the analyst wrote on Twitter. “It reached 6,500+ players which hasn't happened since February 2016.”

After an initial player peak of more than 27.000 players on launch day, the peak Concurrent Players count for Dragon’s Dogma dropped to an average of 1000-2000 players on a daily basis.

It’s good to see this gem back on the radar and we can’t wait for more information about its sequel.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 was finally officially announced last week during a special celebration stream for the franchise. Aside from revealing that the sequel is currently in development and that it will run in Capcom's own RE ENGINE, no further details were shared.

Dragon's Dogma Celebration Stream After completing production on the Devil May Cry games, Itsuno returned to his passion project at last. The distinct approach to magic combat and the ability to grapple towering foes already set Dragon’s Dogma apart from its contemporaries, however it was the game’s unique Pawn System that helped cement its place as a fan favorite. This special system was born from Itsuno’s desire to keep the game a single-player experience, while still allowing players to feel connected to one another by sharing the AI companions they create and train. As development progressed, it was the production team’s trips to the United Kingdom that inspired the rolling hills and architectural identity of the world players would explore.

As Itsuno finished looking back at the origins of Dragon’s Dogma, he gave fans the first look at what lies ahead for the series with the surprise reveal of Dragon’s Dogma 2. Itsuno and the Dragon’s Dogma 2 development team including Dragon’s Dogma veterans Daigo Ikeno and Kenichi Suzuki are hard at work creating the sequel, and are excited to share more details in the future.

News Source: Thanks VGC