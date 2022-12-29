Dragon’s Dogma 2 Development Is Progressing Well; Director Hopes To Share News Soon

Dragon's Dogma 2, the second entry in the RPG series by CAPCOM, has been in development for some time, but only this year have we learned that the game is actually in production. Very little is currently known about it, but the game's director hopes to share more about it in the future.

Speaking with Famitsu during their usual end-of-year feature, series creator Hideaki Itsuno commented on the upcoming role-playing game, saying that development is progressing nicely, and he'd like to do even better than before so as to share more news on it as soon as possible.

While Dragon's Dogma 2 has only been formally announced this year, we did know the game was in the works thanks to a massive leak from 2020, which also revealed other titles in the works by CAPCOM, such as new entries in the Onimusha and Mega Man series, which have yet to be officially announced.

The latest entry in the Dragon's Dogma series is Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen. The game is an excellent action role-playing game that manages to masterfully combine features from Western and Japanese role-playing games, as highlighted in our review of the PC version.

Dragon's Dogma is a great action RPG, especially as a first entry in the franchise. CAPCOM successfully married the Western open world RPG with an awesome combat system and a bit of Japanese flavor; if you haven't played it until now, the PC version offers enhanced graphics and frame rate. I, for one, hope to learn about a sequel very soon.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is currently in development for yet-to-be-confirmed formats and will launch on a yet-to-be-determined release date. We will keep you updated on the game and its release date as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.