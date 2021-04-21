Dragon Ball Z Kakarot – Trunks: The Warrior of Hope DLC Android Assault Mechanic Detailed

The upcoming Dragon Ball Z Kakarot - Trunks: The Warrior of Hope DLC will feature a brand new gameplay mechanic called Android Assault.

The new mechanic, according to Bandai Namco, will force players to avoid or destroy drones patrolling the field before they manage to sound the alarm. If they do, players will have to fight Android 17 and 18.

Pac-Man 99 Launches Today for Nintendo Switch

-TRUNKS- THE WARRIOR OF HOPE, the third DLC of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, will introduce a new mechanic: Android Assault! Avoid or destroy the drones patrolling the field before they sound the alarm, or be prepared to face Android 17 and 18!

A new batch of screenshots showcasing the Trunks: The Warrior of Hope DLC has also been shared online, and you can check it below.









DBZ Kakarot released last year on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide. In his review of the game, Dave highlighted how the game is at its best when it follows the DBZ story, as the additional content is far less interesting.

The fan in me loves Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but the game fan in me was getting tired very fast. Those cool setpieces and cutscenes kept me playing the game to see more, but too much in between those moments to spoil things. It becomes overlong, tedious, and repetitive. But simultaneously, it is wonderful for fans. I wouldn't torment myself by forcing through to 100% completion, but many other fans like me will feel compelled to at least finish the main story.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is now out on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Trunks: The Warrior of Hope DLC will launch this Summer.