Dragon Ball Z Kakarot New Videos Show Super Vegeta Versus Android 18, Goku’s On-The-Fly Transformations and More

New Dragon Ball Z Kakarot footage emerged online, showcasing battles, cutscenes and more.

The new footage, which can be found below, shows the Super Vegeta versus Android 18 battle as well as a cutscene from the Cell arc.

More footage has been shared recently on Twitter as well, highlighting Goku's transformations in battle.

Also, Goku switches back to base when gathering energy for Spirit Bomb ??#DBZKakarot pic.twitter.com/U7S6NlsrlC — ? Ken Xyro | ? DBZKakarot HYPE (@KenXyro) January 12, 2020

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot players will have to download a day one update when the game launches, which introduces improvements for load times as well as other quality of life enhancements, such as a fast travel option. The update also adds sub stories.

Version 1.01 System features related to bonuses Version 1.02 Improved loading times

Made it possible to travel directly to Korin Tower Summit and Capsule Corporation from the World Map

Added sub stories

Adjusted the entry fee of the Time Attacks (advanced)

Made other adjustments

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is not going to be the most innovative RPG releasing this year, but it will provide good fun for fans of the manga and anime series, as it will allow players to experience the DBZ story in almost its entirety.

Releasing on the 17th of January, just three weeks from now, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is genuinely looking like the best Dragon Ball Z game to have been released, period. While the controls, from my experience, will take a little getting used to, I can honestly imagine DBZ Kakarot being one of, if not the most well-received games based on the animé. From the time I've spent with it, it's certainly looking like it'll be my favourite, provided the game carries on with the quality and diversity shown in it's first three to four hours.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot launches on January 17th on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in all regions.