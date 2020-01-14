Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Day One Update Improves Load Times, Introduces Fast Travel and More

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot has yet to be released officially on PC and consoles, but a new update is already available, introducing some improvements to the game.

The game's Day One update introduces improved load times, as well as other gameplay adjustments and the introduction of fast travel options for Korin Tower Summit and Capsule Corporation.

Version 1.01 System features related to bonuses Version 1.02 Improved loading times

Made it possible to travel directly to Korin Tower Summit and Capsule Corporation from the World Map

Added sub stories

Adjusted the entry fee of the Time Attacks (advanced)

Made other adjustments

Last week, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot received its first review on Famitsu. The game, which has been scored 34 out of 40, features a nice open-world experience that expands the scope through mini-games and other side-activities. The review also confirmed that it will take players 40 hours to complete the story and over 100 hours to see everything the game has to offer.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot features the entirety of the Dragon Ball Z story, a fast battle system, and some side-stories that give more development to minor characters seen in the anime and manga.

Releasing on the 17th of January, just three weeks from now, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is genuinely looking like the best Dragon Ball Z game to have been released, period. While the controls, from my experience, will take a little getting used to, I can honestly imagine DBZ Kakarot being one of, if not the most well-received games based on the animé. From the time I've spent with it, it's certainly looking like it'll be my favourite, provided the game carries on with the quality and diversity shown in it's first three to four hours.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot launches on January 17th on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.