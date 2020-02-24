Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Sets New Franchise Record; First-Month Digital Sales Surpass 1.6 Million Units

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot has set a new franchise record, with first-month digital sales surpassing 1.6 million units.

The Digital sales data comes from research firm SuperData, which is reporting that first-month digital sales were more than double than that of any previous Dragon Ball installment. Bandai Namco’s latest Dragon Ball title is among the three highest grossing digital console titles, ranked by January 2020 earnings, only being beaten by the ever-popular FIFA 20 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Earlier this month we reported that Dragon Ball Z Kakarot sales surpassed 1.5 million copies globally in its launch week. These sales included both physical and digital units. In the US, the retelling of the Dragon Ball Z story became the fastest-selling Dragon Ball game in history, thereby beating Modern Warfare as best-selling game in the US for the month of January 2020.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Last week, we covered that the game’s first DLC hints at content from Dragon Ball Super being included.

