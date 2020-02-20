Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot First DLC Details Hint At Dragon Ball Super Content, Reveal New Saiyan Lore

The first details on the first Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC pack have been revealed today, and they hint that characters and locations from Dragon Ball Super may also be included.

The latest issue of Japanese magazine V-Jump confirmed a little bit of backstory for the upcoming DLC. According to the magazine, humans have been turned into animals by a drug, and they are unable to turn back into humans due to the drug itself. Even the king of the world has been turned into a dog.

Among other things, the DLC will be centered around a mysterious tree which may be a reference to Pikkon, from the Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn movie. Another screenshot found on the magazine also hints at the presence of Beerus, as it depicts what seems like his house.

Additionally, part of the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC will also feature a story centered on Saiyans. According to the magazine, the tails of Saiyans stops growing once their human form becomes more powerful than their ape form, While this has never been mentioned in the manga and anime, V-Jump confirms that this new piece of lore comes from Akira Toriyama himself.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot does a great job in telling the DBZ story, but it somewhat fails as a role-playing game due to the side-content.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a mixed bag. If you're a Dragon Ball fan, this game will offer so many nice moments and make you occasionally beam from ear to ear. But then during exploration and combat, things quickly become tedious. At full price, it's hard to recommend this game, but when it becomes affordable in a sale, it'll be hard for fans to resist.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The DLC will be released on a yet to be confirmed date.