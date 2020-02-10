Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Sales Surpass 1.5 Million in its First Week, Bandai Namco Announces

First week Dragon Ball Z Kakarot sales have surpassed 1.5 million copies globally, Bandai Namco has announced.

In a conference call, the publisher provided an overview of its business, including some noteworthy sales details about the latest Dragon Ball Z installment for PC and consoles. The open-world action RPG launched globally last month, and as reported by Bandai Namco, the title has sold over 1.5 million copies in its first week after launch.

Quite the numbers for a Dragon Ball game, although Bandai Namco’s previous installment in the series, Dragon Ball Fighter Z managed to sell over 2 million copies in its first week being available.

Our very own Dave Aubrey reviewed the latest Dragon Ball installment and was quite pleased with the game, despite it having some issues.

“The Dragon Ball fan in me loves Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but the game fan in me was getting tired very fast”, he wrote. “Those cool setpieces and cutscenes kept me playing the game to see more, but too much in between those moments to spoil things. It becomes overlong, tedious, and repetitive. But simultaneously, it is wonderful for fans. I wouldn't torment myself by forcing through to 100% completion, but many other fans like me will feel compelled to at least finish the main story.”

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a mixed bag. If you're a Dragon Ball fan, this game will offer so many nice moments and make you occasionally beam from ear to ear. But then during exploration and combat, things quickly become tedious. At full price, it's hard to recommend this game, but when it becomes affordable in a sale, it'll be hard for fans to resist.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is available globally now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Since its release last month, the game has received several updates across all platforms.