Dragon Ball Z Kakarot A New Power Awakens – Part 1 DLC, Music Compilation Pack Detailed; New Screenshots Released

Bandai Namco officially confirmed the first details of the upcoming Dragon Ball Z Kakarot DLC pack and the Music Compilation Pack on its official website.

As previously revealed, the Dragon Ball Z Kakarot A New Power Awakens DLC Part 1 will be released this Spring. The DLC will only be available as part of the Season Pass until the second part launches later this year.

Bringing characters and transformations from DRAGON BALL SUPER, this DLC will allow the fans to reach the Super Saiyan God transformation through a training against Whis, in order to face Beerus in an exclusive Boss Battle Episode. This content can be accessed anytime during the player’s game experience, and it will allow them to use their newly acquired Super Saiyan God transformation during the main storyline! The “A NEW POWER AWAKENS – Part 1” DLC will be available only through the Season Pass in Spring 2020, or to be purchased along with “A NEW POWER AWAKENS – Part 2” releasing later this year.

Additionally, Bandai Namco confirmed that the Music Compilation Pack will be released this Spring. It will be available only to those who purchase the Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Ultimate Edition.

As part of the Ultimate Edition, the Music Compilation Pack will also be released in Spring 2020 and will include the following titles: MAKAFUSHIGI ADVENTURE!

ROMANTIC AGERUYO

WE GOTTA POWER

DETEKOI TOBIKIRI ZENKAI POWER

BOKUTACHIHA TENSHIDATTA

Dragon Soul

UNMEINO HI ~TAMASHII VS TAMASHII~

“DRAGON BALL Z” BGM (TV)

KAIBUTSU FRIEZA VS DENSETSUNO SUPER SAIYANS

YAPPARI SAIKYO SONGOKO!! (WE GOTTA POWER)

SOLID STATE SCOUTER

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide. The A New Power Awakens Part 1 DLC will be released this Spring on all formats.