Dragon Ball Z Kakarot DLC To Add Playable Super Saiyan God Goku, Training with Whis and More

The Dragon Ball Z Kakarot DLC is bringing plenty of new content to the game, including content taken from Dragon Ball Super.

Today, it has been confirmed by Japanese magazine Famitsu that the upcoming DLC will add a new game episode that will include the ability to train with Whis and awaken the Super Saiyan God power for Goku. The form will improve combos for both characters and unlock new special abilities. All the experience obtained by training with Whis will be retained for the main campaign. The DLC, which can be played at any point in the game, even if the main campaign hasn't been completed, will also add Super Saiyan Vegeta as playable character.

Trials of Mana Post-Game New Episode, New Classes Detailed

This new episode will be released sometime this Spring, and it will be only the beginning of the game's DLC content, as the episode is labeled as the first part of the "A New Awakening" DLC episode. A release window for the following episodes hasn't been confirmed.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is among the best games based on the series ever released. While the side content is not remarkable at all, the main story fights are epic and extremely enjoyable.

The Dragon Ball fan in me loves Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but the game fan in me was getting tired very fast. Those cool setpieces and cutscenes kept me playing the game to see more, but too much in between those moments to spoil things. It becomes overlong, tedious, and repetitive. But simultaneously, it is wonderful for fans. I wouldn't torment myself by forcing through to 100% completion, but many other fans like me will feel compelled to at least finish the main story.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide. The first DLC pack for the game will release sometime this Spring.