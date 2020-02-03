Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Debug Menu Unlocks Playable Whis, Beerus

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot comes with a debug menu that can be accessed on PC through a mod, allowing players to unlock some brand new playable characters.

The Debug Menu allows players to control Beerus and Whis from Dragon Ball Super, among other characters like Mira and a few others. The characters are clearly incomplete, as they do not come with a full moveset, but animations work well, so it is likely that they may be added to the game officially through DLC.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 BB Update Now Live on all Formats; Includes New Heroes and More

DBZ: Kakarot is getting good post-launch support. Last week, a new update has been released on all formats, introducing reduced load times when traveling between areas as well as fixes for select issues.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is among the best DBZ games ever released, offering a faithful adaptation of the original storyline. Side-content, however, is far from being exciting.

The Dragon Ball fan in me loves Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but the game fan in me was getting tired very fast. Those cool setpieces and cutscenes kept me playing the game to see more, but too much in between those moments to spoil things. It becomes overlong, tedious, and repetitive. But simultaneously, it is wonderful for fans. I wouldn't torment myself by forcing through to 100% completion, but many other fans like me will feel compelled to at least finish the main story.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.