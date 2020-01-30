Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot January 31st Update to Further Reduce Load Times and More

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is going to get updated tomorrow on all formats, introducing some improvements to the game.

The Japanese Dragon Ball Games Twitter profile confirmed that the new update will be released on January 31st. The update will improve load times when moving from different locations as well as other enhancements that have yet to be detailed in full.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Glitch Allows Using Transformations in Free Roam

Earlier today, we reported on a recently discovered glitch which allows players to use transformations outside of combat. These are not permanent, so it is possible to switch between forms in combat without any problem.

Last week, a new mod has been released for the PC version of the game, allowing players to control any character in the field and in battle, including assist-only characters that come with a full moveset.

The Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot day one update also introduced improved load times as well as some quality of life improvements and other tweaks.

Version 1.02 Improved loading times

Made it possible to travel directly to Korin Tower Summit and Capsule Corporation from the World Map

Added sub stories

Adjusted the entry fee of the Time Attacks (advanced)

Made other adjustments

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is among the best DBZ games ever released, offering a faithful adaptation of the original storyline.

The Dragon Ball fan in me loves Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but the game fan in me was getting tired very fast. Those cool setpieces and cutscenes kept me playing the game to see more, but too much in between those moments to spoil things. It becomes overlong, tedious, and repetitive. But simultaneously, it is wonderful for fans. I wouldn't torment myself by forcing through to 100% completion, but many other fans like me will feel compelled to at least finish the main story.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We will let you know all the details of the incoming update as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.