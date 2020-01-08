Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Is 40 Hours Long; Open-World, Story Praised

The average length of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot has been revealed today, alongside some other new details on the game.

According to the recent review published on Famitsu, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is around 40 hours long, without side content. To see everything the game has to offer, players will need over 100 hours.

The Famitsu review also praised how the original DBZ story has been reproduced in the game, and the open-world experience, which gives the game a slightly bigger scope and provides some variation in the gameplay experience with mechanics like Dragon Balls searching and cooking. The gam,e also features plenty of collectibles and smooth controls.

DBZ Kakarot features the entirety of the DBZ story, starting from Radish landing on Earth. The game is also going to feature side-content starring characters who don't have a huge role in the main story, expanding the experience considerably.

Releasing on the 17th of January, just three weeks from now, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is genuinely looking like the best Dragon Ball Z game to have been released, period. While the controls, from my experience, will take a little getting used to, I can honestly imagine DBZ Kakarot being one of, if not the most well-received games based on the animé. From the time I've spent with it, it's certainly looking like it'll be my favourite, provided the game carries on with the quality and diversity shown in it's first three to four hours.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot launches on January 17th on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.