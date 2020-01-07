Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, Yakuza: Like a Dragon Get Reviewed on Famitsu

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot and Yakuza: Like a Dragon received their first reviews today.

Both games have been reviewed in the latest issues of Famitsu, as reported by Gematsu. Dragon Ball Z Kakarot received a 34/40 score, with the four reviewers scoring the game a two 9s and two 8s, while Yakuza: Like a Dragon received a 38/40 score, with two 10s and two 9s. Famitsu scores are usually inflated somewhat, but they are still a good way to gauge the games' quality.

DBZ Kakarot is setting out to be the game to get in January for all DBZ fans. While the RPG by CyberConnect 2 is not going to break any new ground, it will still be an enjoyable experience for fans of the series.

Releasing on the 17th of January, just three weeks from now, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is genuinely looking like the best Dragon Ball Z game to have been released, period. While the controls, from my experience, will take a little getting used to, I can honestly imagine DBZ Kakarot being one of, if not the most well-received games based on the animé. From the time I've spent with it, it's certainly looking like it'll be my favourite, provided the game carries on with the quality and diversity shown in it's first three to four hours.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot launches on January 17th on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.