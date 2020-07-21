Dragon Ball Z Kakarot 1.21 Update Brings Performance and Stability Improvements and More

A new Dragon Ball Z Kakarot update has been released today, bringing some improvements to the game.

The 1.21 update brings fixes for some audio, game crashing, frame rate drop issues, and improves performance and stability.

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope Gets a Deadly New Trailer, Gameplay, and a Release Date

Fixed game crashing issues.

Addressed audio related issues.

Fixed framerate drop issue

Added performance and Stability improvements.

Other minor bug fixes.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot received its first batch of additional content back in April. The A New Power Awakens - Part 1 DLC introduced content taken from Dragon Ball Super such as the ability to unlock the Super Saiyan God transformation and face Beerus. The second part of the DLC will be released later this year.

Bringing characters and transformations from DRAGON BALL SUPER, this DLC will allow the fans to reach the Super Saiyan God transformation through a training against Whis, in order to face Beerus in an exclusive Boss Battle Episode. This content can be accessed anytime during the player’s game experience, and it will allow them to use their newly acquired Super Saiyan God transformation during the main storyline!

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is among the best DBZ games ever made, allowing players to experience the entirety of the Dragon Ball Z storyline. While the main story battles are extremely enjoyable, the side content leaves something to be desired.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a mixed bag. If you're a Dragon Ball fan, this game will offer so many nice moments and make you occasionally beam from ear to ear. But then during exploration and combat, things quickly become tedious. At full price, it's hard to recommend this game, but when it becomes affordable in a sale, it'll be hard for fans to resist.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.