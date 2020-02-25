Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3 Official English Patch Notes Now Available

Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3 is about to begin, and the official English patch notes have finally been made available.

The Season 3 patch notes are now available on the Bandai Namco official website and provide all the details on the new gameplay mechanics coming soon to the game as well as all the changes for the currently available characters.

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project 11.0 Releases in March; New Video Shows Amazing Improvements

Selectable Z Assists - Players can now choose from 3 assists for each character. Limit-Breaking Power - Health gauge changes when one character remains, and the character has the following effects.

① Increased damage output

② Ki gauge increases by one

③ Opponent's recoverable health is reduced on hit (except with invincible moves) Adjustments to Instant Overheads - All jumping attacks will no longer hit a crouching opponent when performed as the character is rising into the air (AKA instant overheads).

- Characters blocking mid-air will be in a crouching state after landing.

- When hit just before landing from a jump, characters will be in a grounded state rather than a mid-air state. Advantage Gauge - Added a gauge that displays health proportion for all members of a team. Ki Charge - Reduced recovery.

- Can now deflect Ki Blasts.

- Pressing the heavy attack button during a Ki Charge will now perform a Super Dash.

- Ki Charge can now be continued for a set amount of time even when Ki gauge is maxed out. Vanish - Can now be canceled with a Special Move or Super Dash during camera shift. Dragon Rush - Made it easier to combo into when the opponent is taking damage mid-air.

- Can now be performed after landing a standing light attack.

- If landed in a combo, it can now be canceled after the attack with a Vanish.

- The number of jumps and mid-air dashes available resets after a Dragon Rush break.

Following the release of the Japanese patch notes, the Dragon Ball FighterZ community rallied together to provide as much information as possible to players, with one dedicated player releasing a video providing a visual explanation of all the buffs and nerfs that will come with the update.

The amount of changes coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ with Season 3 will considerably change the way the game is played. Even in its vanilla release, however, the game was among the best fighting games released in recent years.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a game that does so much right. It’s a hardcore fighting game experience, as well as a more casual button masher. It’s a competitive fighter, as well as a Dragon Ball side story. Other Dragon Ball games have done Dragon Ball style mechanics better, Xenoverse’s 3D flight feels very authentic, but Dragon Ball FighterZ feels like the best of both worlds, and is one of the very best Dragon Ball games of all time.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch worldwide.