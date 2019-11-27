Dragon Ball FighterZ Broly (DBS) Footage Emerges Online

Dragon Ball FighterZ is soon getting a brand new character, and footage showcasing his fighting style emerged online.

The new footage, which can be found below, showcases the soon to be released Broly from Dragon Ball Super, highlighting the differences with the regular Broly that has been released some time ago.

Dragon Ball FighterZ has been released almost two years ago on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, before getting a Nintendo Switch port. The game is one of the best games based on Dragon Ball ever released, featuring a very interesting story, a brand new character created just for the game and more. The game also features robust online modes that can keep players engaged once the story mode has been completed.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a game that does so much right. It’s a hardcore fighting game experience, as well as a more casual button masher. It’s a competitive fighter, as well as a Dragon Ball side story. Other Dragon Ball games have done Dragon Ball style mechanics better, Xenoverse’s 3D flight feels very authentic, but the game feels like the best of both worlds, and is one of the very best Dragon Ball games of all time.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.