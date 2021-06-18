download Windows 11 keyboard wallpapers

Leaks around Windows 11 completely took over this entire week. Microsoft is expected to make things official in its June 24 event, but these leaks have already given us the first look at this operating system. While the centered Start menu is taking over the news coverage, Windows 11 wallpapers also got leaked.

We have already shared these Windows 11 wallpapers in an earlier piece. However, it appears there were also some keyboard wallpapers hiding in the files. If you want to see these Windows 11 keyboard wallpapers - the touch keyboard can be skinned - Twitter user @ChangeWindows has zipped them all on OneDrive.

Windows 11 keyboard wallpapers

Download Leaked Windows 11 “Keyboard” Wallpapers

Microsoft's Windows 11 takes its inspiration from now-shelved Windows 10X, debuting a centered Start menu and taskbar, along with other visual changes. While the Windows maker will certainly work on it further to incorporate other changes and improvements, these leaked images do offer us an early look at this next generation of Windows.