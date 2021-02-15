Download: watchOS 7.3.1 Now Available with Apple Watch Series 5 and SE Charging Bug Issue

Apple has just released watchOS 7.3.1 which contains a fix for a charging bug in Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE devices.

Update to watchOS 7.3.1 Right Now if You Own an Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE

If you own an Apple Watch Series 5 or the latest Apple Watch SE smartwatch then today is the day you should download an update with haste. Dubbed watchOS 7.3.1, the software update comes packed with a fix for an issue which may prevent the Apple Watch Series 5 or SE from charging once it hit Power Reserve.

watchOS 7.3.1 addresses an issue that prevented some Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE devices from charging after entering Power Reserve.

In order to download and install the update right now, just follow the steps outlined below:

Make sure you have 50% or more battery on your iPhone and Apple Watch both

Place your Apple Watch on its magnetic charger

Connect to Wi-Fi on your iPhone and launch the Settings app

app Tap on General then Software Update

then Wait for this page to refresh and then tap on Download and Install when the watchOS 7.3.1 update becomes available

It is extremely important that you install the update right now, unless you want to end up with a dead Apple Watch at the end of the day for no reason at all. This update fixes a very important charging bug, something which everyone should care about.