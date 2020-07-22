Download: tvOS 14 Beta 3 Now Available

Apple's tvOS 14 beta 3 for Apple TV HD and 4K is now available for download. It's an over the air update for registered developers.

Download tvOS 14 Beta 3 Today with More Bug Fixes and Performance Enhancements

If you have been running the tvOS 14 beta for quite some time now and were hoping when the company would push out a new update then you are in luck today. tvOS 14 beta 3 is now available for download over the air for all registered developers, and it brings with it a handful of bug fixes and performance enhancements.

Installing the update is pretty straightforward and simple. All you need to do is follow the steps outlined below:

Turn on your Apple TV

Launch the Settings app

app Scroll down and select System

Select Software Update and install the available update

The entire update should not take more than ten minutes to install if you have a zippy internet connection at home or your workplace. But during the update, make sure you do not turn off your Apple TV or your television set. You really, really want everything to go as smoothly as possible.

Though new tvOS updates don't bring much to the table when it comes to features, but it is always important to be on top of your software update game whenever a new update does arrive. You really don't want to find yourself sitting on that couch with a crashing YouTube app, do you? Or worse, Netflix refusing to connect to the server and you can't stream your favorite show? Just update the software.

You can learn more about the tvOS 14 update by check out the post below:

Looking to download tvOS 14 beta right now? Check out the following: