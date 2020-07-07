tvOS 14 Beta 2 Now Available for Apple TV

Beta 2 of tvOS 14 is now available for registered developers. You can download the update over the air if you have beta 1 installed.

tvOS 14 Beta 2 Arrives with Bug Fixes for Developers and Testers, Update Now for Smooth Sailing

Looking to learn about what's new in tvOS 14? Check out our launch post below:

Download macOS Big Sur Without Developer Account

tvOS updates have always been minor in scale but let's just not be the judge too quick. You can download tvOS 14 beta 2 using a profile that is installed using Xcode. tvOS 14 update brings Home app for the Apple TV, a native HomeKit integration which will allow you to control your smart home products from the TV.

The Home app will allow you to view HomeKit Secure Video footage on the TV. It can be viewed in both fullscreen and windowed mode so you can watch other media alongside it.

Other than this, Apple Arcade games now also support multiple users. This will allow you to switch profiles and continue from where you left the game's progress. Other users can do the same as well.

At this point in time, tvOS 14 is only available for developers. if you're not a developer, you can enroll in the Apple Beta Software Program and download tvOS 14 beta 2 and check it out for yourself. The beta build will be available to the public in the coming weeks as well. Lastly, tvOS 14 will be released later this year alongside iSO 14, macOS Big Sur, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7.

Looking to download tvOS 14 beta 2 right now? Check out the following: