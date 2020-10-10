Download: Stable Android 11 With OxygenOS 11 Now Available For OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus is hosting the launch of its upcoming OnePlus 8T handset in the next week. While that is something that we're all looking forward to, the company has now released the stable Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 update on the OnePus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. If you were anxiously waiting for the update, you can now download it on your OnePlus 8 right now through settings.

Android-Based Stable OxygenOS 11 Update Now Available for Download on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 brings several new additions to the table. One of the major changes to come with the build is the new UI visual design that offers enlarged elements to make it easier for users to use big screen devices. The rollout has begun and if it isn't available for you yet, be patient and keep on checking it. The update will be completely rolled out to OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users in the coming week.

OnePlus 8T Case Gets Listed on Amazon, Confirms How the Phone Looks

Other than this, the Android 11 update for the OnePlus 8 series also includes new Conversations view, Chat Bubbles, new privacy and security features, and a smart dashboard. To install the update here's what you have to do:

1. First, launch the Settings app on your OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro.

2. Scroll down and head over to System.

3. Now, select Software Update.

4. Now tap on the Download and Install Now button

OnePlus Confirms There Will Not be a OnePlus 8T Pro

Check out the entire changelog of the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 pro below.

System

Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details.

Brand-new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. You can have day and night at your hand now.

Optimized stability on some third-party applications and improved user experience.

Game Space

Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience.

Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram and WhatsApp. (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)

Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.

Ambient Display

Added Always-on ambient Display function, custom Schedule/All day option included. (To set: Settings > Display > Ambient Display)

Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

Newly added 10 new clock styles. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

Dark Mode

Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.

Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (To set: Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically > Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range.)

Zen Mode

Added 5 new themes (ocean, space, grassland, and so on), and more timing options.

Included the Group feature in Zen Mode, now you can invite your friends and enable the Zen Mode together.

Gallery

Story function supported, automatically forming weekly videos with photos and video in storage.

Loading speed optimized, and the image preview is now faster.

Others

The widget on the desktop might disappear. It can be set as followed: Long press on the desktop -"Widget" - "Settings" - Select the widget.

At this point in time, the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update is only available for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. However, the company will release the update for its older devices as well namely the OnePlus 7T series, OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, and OnePlus Nord in the near future. OxygenOS 11 is released a month after resting in the beta phase.

That's all there is to it, folks. Have you updated to Android 11 on your OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro? Let us know in the comments.