Download: macOS Big Sur 11.3 Beta 7 Now Available

Apple has seeded beta 7 of macOS Big Sur 11.3 to registered developers. The update is available over the air right now.

Apple released the seventh beta of iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 beta 7 and others yesterday, and today the company is making more strides by releasing beta 7 of macOS Big Sur 11.3.

If you are a registered developer and already have a previous beta installed then you can grab the update over the air from Software Update section in System Preferences.

It is highly recommended that you go ahead and download this update onto your Mac, especially if you have been running into bugs or battery life related issues.

macOS 11.3 is packed with a handful of great features including customization options for Safari, better iPhone and iPad apps support on M1 Mac and more.

Whenever the new update becomes available for everyone to download, we will inform our readers about it.