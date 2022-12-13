Download: iOS 16.2 Palera1n Jailbreak Released For iPhone

Apple has seen fit to release iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 to the general public. The update brings a boatload of changes to the table including the new Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, and much more. With the release of the latest firmware, iOS 16.2 jailbreak has also been released for all compatible iPhone models. Scroll down to read more details on the iOS 16.2 Palera1n jailbreak and how you can download it on your iPhone.

Palera1n Jailbreak tool released to developers with iOS 16.2 support on compatible iPhone models

As mentioned earlier, iOS 16.2 Palera1n jailbreak has been released for compatible iPhone models. Take note that the jailbreak tool is based on the Checkm8 exploit which means only select iPhone models will be able to take advantage of it. If you own the latest handsets from Apple, unfortunately the tool is only available for older iPhone models.

The latest Palera1n jailbreak features support for all iOS versions, including the recently released iOS 16.2. iPadOS 16.2. The latest release is a major update considering the number of features it brings to the table. However, since it is a hardware-based exploit, you will only be able to jailbreak your iPhone powered by Apple's A11 or older chips. If you are not familiar, check out the list of compatible iPhone and iPad models below.

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (second-generation)

Another major catch that you should consider is that the iOS 16.2 Palera1n jailbreak is released for developers for testing purposes. Nonetheless, it is still a big deal since this is the first time that a jailbreak has been released for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. At this point, the available jailbreak tweaks do not yet support iOS 16 and would need to be updated to work with the tool.

Since the Palera1n jailbreak is semi-untethered, you will have to jailbreak your iPhone every time your device restarts. Additionally, since the jailbreak is only available to developers at this point, it is crawling with bugs and issues. Henceforth, we would advise you to wait for the final or public release of the tool. You can download the Palera1n jailbreak tool for iOS 16.2 from GitHub.

This is all there is to it, folks. If you are looking to install the latest jailbreak on your iPhone, we will share step by step instructions soon, so do stick around.