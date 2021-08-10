Download iOS 15 Beta 5 Without Developer Account Right Now
Here is how you can download and install iOS 15 / iPadOS 15 beta 5 without a developer account with Apple.
You Can Download iOS 15 Beta 5 Without a Developer Account and Skip the $99 Apple Fee
Apple has released the fifth developer beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 just a while back and you can already get onboard the software release without spending a single dime. If you already have the previous beta installed then you can download the latest build by going to Settings > General > Software Update. However, if you are planning to download from scratch without spending a dime, then that option is available to you as well.
All it takes is signing up for Apple’s Beta Software Program. If you own an iPhone or iPad then you most likely have a personal Apple ID, use that to sign up by going to: beta.apple.com and download the public beta configuration profile and away you go. For more details, check check out our tutorial below:
Alternatively, you can try to get hold of the iOS 15 / iPadOS 15 beta configuration profile that is meant for developers only. We will not recommend taking that route since a lot can go wrong during the installation process.
