Download: iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 Beta Now Available for iPhone, iPad

iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 Beta is Now Available for Download, Grab it Now if You're a Registered Developer with Apple

With the release of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 a while back, Apple brought the promised Universal Control feature to iPad and Mac users around the globe. But now, Apple is stepping things up with the release of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 beta updates.

At the time of writing, the update doesn't seem to be a huge step up compared to iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. But it's pretty obvious that we are going to come across a ton of bug fixes and performance enhancement, once again. We will have a complete rundown of everything that is new in this release in a short while, so make sure you are tuned in for that.

If you are a registered developer with Apple, you can go right ahead and download the latest betas from the official developer portal. Simply log in, go to the 'Develop' section, then Downloads, and download the iOS Configuration Profile.

You will download the profile directly onto your iPhone and iPad after which the iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 beta will be pushed to you over the air. The process will require a restart after installing the profile. Once the restart is complete, you can go to Settings > General > Software Update to grab the latest beta update.

We will highly recommend installing these updates on a non-daily driver device. Keep in mind that betas can be extremely unstable at times and broken functionality when it comes to third-party apps is very common. But, that's not the complete story, you might also experience horrible battery life from time to time. If that's not your jam at all, then consider holding back from updating to the beta until a few versions are out. If you are feeling extremely adventurous, then who are we to stop you, right?

Again, we will be back with a complete rundown of everything that is new in this update. We don't expect much here, but since this is not a small point release, therefore we are expecting a couple of things which might be noteworthy.

