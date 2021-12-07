Download: iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 RC Now Available

Apple has just released the RC version of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 for iPhone and iPad developers around the globe.

iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 RC Download Now Available for Registered Developers

This is the final version of the software that is meant for developers only. Since the software is also available for public beta testers, therefore you can expect it to become available as an over the air download soon if you're enrolled in the Beta Software Program.

If you want to learn about what's new in this update, you can head over to this link. But, if you want to download it right now, provided you already have a previous beta installed on your iPhone or iPad, then simply go to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap on Download and Install.

The update may take a while to download and install since it's the "final build." Once it is done installing you can start using your phone and tablet like you normally would.

This update also includes the newly announced Apple Music Voice plan, allowing you to use Siri (exclusively) to listen to songs on Apple Music.

Given that the release candidate build is available right now for download, we are expecting a full and final rollout to happen next week. We will recommend updating to iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 whenever it becomes available for everyone as it will introduce some important security and bug fixes as well. You don't want to skip out on those.

Last but not the least, Apple has also released watchOS 8.3 RC is also available for download. macOS Monterey 12.2 RC is also available.