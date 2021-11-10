Here Are All the New Features Coming With iOS 15.2 Release

Apple has seen fit to release the second beta of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 to developers yesterday. While the first one did pack some changes, the latest beta brings a lot more to the table. If you are anxiously waiting for the release of iOS 15.2 or iPadOS 15.2, you should check out all the new features which will be part of the upcoming update from Apple for the iPhone and iPad.

Apple Will Include Major Features With the release of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2

Since iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 are currently in the beta phase, Apple could add more features to the mix in the coming beta builds. However, the company can also drop a feature if it sees fit or if it is not ready for a global launch. Nonetheless, we have compiled the list of all the features that are coming with the release of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2. The list covers all the new additions found in iOS 15.2 beta 1 as well as beta 2.

New Sidebar in Apple TV App for iPadOS

iPadOS 15.2 release will feature a revamped Apple TV app with a sidebar that will allow users to easily navigate through various categories.

Legacy Contacts

This new feature with iOS 15.2 release will allow you to set a trusted person who can access your Apple ID after a user passes away. The devised user will be able to view photos, videos, messages, files, device backups, and much more. However, the iCloud Keychain passwords will not be shared.

Find My Items and Scan for Nearby AirTags

The Find My app will gain a new "Items That Can Track Me" option in iOS 15.2. This feature will let users scan for nearby items and Find My devices. Depending on the device, Apple will provide instructions to disable tracking or contact the owner of the device.

Updated Notifications UI

The Notifications UI will also feature an update with iOS 15.2 release. The new UI will make it easier for users to see the contents of the entire summary.

Hide My Email Support in Mail App

You will be able to generate a random email ID in the "From" field when composing an email. This new addition will allow you to hide your personal email.

Communication Safety in Messages App

iOS 15.2 will release with Apple's Communication Safety measures which will scan all incoming messages on your child's phone. The feature can be enabled by parents and they can also opt-out of it.

Emergency SOS

iOS 15.2 will also update the Emergency SOS feature. You will be able to make an SOS call by pressing the Side button five times or by holding the Side button and the Volume button together. In addition, the countdown is also increased from three to eight seconds.

App Privacy Report

This new feature will give users a detailed report of the data accessed and shared by the apps installed on their phones. The feature will also let users know how many times apps have accessed sensitive information over the last week.

Bug Fixes

Apple will also include numerous bug fixes and performance enhancements in iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2. This will ensure better stability and improved security of the device.

This is all for now, folks. What are your views on the subject? Let us know what your favorite feature is in the comments section below.