You can now download the new CarPlay wallpapers that come with iOS 15 for any device you may have in full high quality.

Latest iOS 15 CarPlay Wallpapers Are Now Available for Everyone to Download

Getting to grips with a new piece of software is fun, but the wallpaper makes up for quite a big part in the entire experience. We came across a few lately, one with the new iPad Pro tablets, iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and little do people know that CarPlay from iOS 15 was updated with new wallpapers as well. And thankfully, it is now available for download for everyone.

Some M1 iMac Units are Shipping With Tilted Display and Crooked Mountings

Sadly, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta came with just one wallpaper, available in two flavors - light and dark. Hopefully, Apple will throw in one more, or two, when the final build hits everyone later this year. But, CarPlay received a whopping eight new backdrops which is nothing but astonishing. Looks like Apple's love for wallpapers grows strong when it comes to in-car software.

If you want to download these wallpapers in their maximum quality then make sure you grab it all as a zip file from this link. If you do not mind compression and just want to get a taste of the wallpapers before going ahead with the high quality versions, then click on the gallery below:

















These wallpapers actually look pretty nice on an OLED display, especially the dark versions. And thanks to their large 2048 x 2048 resolution, they will work just fine for you everywhere. We will not recommend pushing these on a 4K display though.

Let us know what you think about these wallpapers below. And if possible, why not share the screenshot where you end up using them.

While you are here, check out more wallpapers below: