Download the New iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Wallpapers [Light and Dark]

New Wallpapers from iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta Now Available for Download for Any Device

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 is now official and you can learn all about it by going here. And if you saw even one screenshot of iOS 15 or iPadOS 15, then you already know that there is a new wallpaper in town. Which means that we were able to extract it from the beta and make it available for everyone to download as well.

These wallpapers are 3162 pixels wide and 3162 pixels in height. You don't have to worry about them looking bad on a high resolution display. Even up to 4K these wallpapers will look nice and sharp. But, for the maximum effect, we will prefer sticking to an iPhone or iPad. Rest is entirely your call.

There are two routes you can take in order to download these wallpapers. Either click on either one of the wallpapers below, or download it here as a zip file. The wallpapers below are slightly compressed and will lose their quality. Therefore it is highly recommended that you download the zip file, unzip the contents and enjoy the wallpapers at their maximum quality.





At the time of writing, the first beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 is available for developers to test out. if you want to test out the software for free, then you will be delighted to learn that the public beta will be available for everyone next month, in July.

