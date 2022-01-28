Download and Install iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 without a Developer Account

Apple's latest iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 beta updates for iPhone and iPad, complete with Universal Control is now available for public beta testers.

You Can Test Out Apple's Latest iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 Beta Update with Universal Control Absolutely Free, macOS 12.3 Also Available

After an insanely long wait, Apple's Universal Control feature is finally available to test out as long as you are enrolled in Apple's paid Developer Program. Thankfully though, iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3, which supports Universal Control is now available for free to test out today. All you need to do is sign up your device to Apple's Beta Software Program.

How to Hide Instagram Stories and Live from Specific People Without Blocking them

Once you're at the website, make sure you sign in using the device you wish to test the latest beta on. As soon as you sign up, you will be required to download and install a configuration profile onto your device after which the iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 beta will be pushed to you over the air. At this point, we will recommend that you go ahead and take a backup of everything using iTunes, Finder or iCloud. Keeping your data safe should be your top-most priority in case something goes wrong and you are forced to do a clean install to make things right.

Remember, since this is beta software you are dealing with, therefore do not expect it to function perfectly. It's fairly common to come across app crashes, bad battery life and performance issues every now and then while using beta software on a daily basis. Issues such as these will be ironed out as beta updates arrive and the final version of the software will be as refined as it can be. If you are not comfortable with testing out beta software, then it is recommended that you do not proceed further at all.

If you still feel the need to try out what Apple is working on, then it entirely your call. We will only recommend that you download and install the new iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 beta on a spare device which does not serve the purpose of a daily driver with you. Same goes for the Mac, if you are planning on testing out macOS Monterey 12.3 beta.

If you want to learn about everything that is new in the new iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates then be sure to check out the following:

Also check out the following: