DOOM PC Gets Working Dynamic Resolution Scaling Through DoomLegacyMod

DOOM, the latest entry in the series created by id Software soon to be followed by DOOM Eternal, received a mod shortly after release which unlocked several console commands, including a Dynamic Resolution Scaling option. This, however, never worked properly, but one dedicated fan managed to tweak settings so that it can work as intended.

Ian Babbit managed to make DOOM's Dynamic Resolution Scaling work properly, and the results are impressive. A video showing how it works has also been released, and you can check it out below. Instructions on how to get everything working correctly can be found here.

DOOM has been released in 2016 on PC and consoles, before getting a Nintendo Switch port. The game is among the best FPS released in recent times, featuring a fast-paced shooting experience that is markedly different from most modern shooters.

So, is DOOM worthwhile? Well, if you’re the kind of gamer who wants a brilliant 10-14 hour campaign where you’ll shoot and listen to metal breakdowns, then yes, 100%. If you’re the kind of gamer that didn’t even consider the single player when looking at this game, then no. DOOM in 2016 is possibly the best single player experience you can have with an FPS on modern consoles and for that alone, it is deserving of praise. Oh, and also you don’t aim down sights. That’s probably the best part of it all, actually.

DOOM is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Its sequel, DOOM Eternal, launches on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next month worldwide.