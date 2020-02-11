Amazing New DOOM Eternal Gameplay Shows Tyrant Boss Fight on Nightmare Difficulty

New DOOM Eternal gameplay has surfaced online showing off an insane boss fight on nightmare difficulty.

Courtesy of YouTube channel ‘TheSpudHunter’, the gameplay shows off a boss fight against cyberdemon ‘Tyrant’. Truth be told, from what can be seen in the video, this fight on Nightmare is truly brutal. Tyrant is a modern recreation of the Cyberdemon featured in the original Doom and is s has a tan color with long curving black horns and two beady black eyes.

Check out the new gameplay down below:

DOOM Eternal releases next month on March 20 for PC and consoles. The title was first slated for a release in November of last year but was delayed for additional polishing. The game is a sequel to 2016’s DOOM.

DOOM Eternal picks up after the events of DOOM (2016). As the DOOM Slayer, you return to find Earth has suffered a demonic invasion. Raze Hell and discover the Slayer’s origins and his enduring mission to rip and tear…until it is done. Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat. As the DOOM Slayer, return to take your vengeance against the forces of Hell. Set to an all-new pulse pounding soundtrack composed by Mick Gordon, fight across dimensions as you slay new and classic demons with powerful new weapons and abilities.