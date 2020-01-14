Doom Eternal Unleashes Hell on Earth in its Latest Gore-Soaked Trailer

The release of Doom Eternal is only weeks away, and Bethesda and developer id Software have released a bloody new trailer to get all you slayers properly hyped. This particular trailer largely focuses on the game’s story (yes, this one should actually have a fairly in-depth story) as we see the demon hordes invade Earth and get a glimpse of some of the main villains we’ll be facing. We also get hints that the Doom Slayer himself may be fleshed out a little more this time around – we get a peek at his face and hear some talk about the burden he carries.

Of course, when it comes right down to brass tacks, Doom Eternal is still about one thing – destroying demons in the most gruesome manner possible, and this new trailer also serves up plenty of that. So hey, enough of my prattling on! Check out the carnage for yourself, below.

Fallout 76’s Delayed Wastelanders Update Hitting Test Servers Soon, Sign Ups Open Now

Looking good! It will be interesting to see if Doom Eternal can pull off a more complex story, as one of the real selling points of the 2016 Doom was that it was pure action all the way through. Haven’t been keeping up with Doom Eternal? Here’s a quick official description:

Developed by id Software, Doom Eternal is the direct sequel to 2016’s Doom. Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you rip-and-tear your way across dimensions with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat. Powered by idTech 7 and set to an all-new pulse-pounding soundtrack composed by Mick Gordon, Doom Eternal puts you in control of the unstoppable Doom Slayer as you blow apart new and classic demons with powerful weapons in unbelievable and never-before-seen worlds. As the Doom Slayer, you return to find Earth has suffered a demonic invasion. Raze Hell and discover the Slayer’s origins and his enduring mission to rip and tear…until it is done.

Doom Eternal rampages onto PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Google Stadia on March 20. The game hits Nintendo Switch sometime later in the year.