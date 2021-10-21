DOOM Eternal Update 6.66 to Release Next Week; Will Include Horde Mode, BATTLEMODE 2.0 and More

A new DOOM Eternal update will go live next week, bringing a new play mode, an updated BATTLEMODE, and more.

Update 6.66, which will go live on October 26th, will introduce the all-new arcade style Horde Mode, BATTLEMODE 2.0 with a new arena and streak-based rewards, two new Master Levels, and more. You can check out a short teaser for Horde Mode below.

DOOM Eternal's Horde Mode was announced earlier this year, together with the cancellation of Invasion Mode. The unforeseen consequences of the pandemic and remote working impacted the development of this addition, bringing id Software to redirect their focus on the new single-player mode.

As many are aware, we intended to release a free Invasion Mode update for the game. However, the unforeseen consequences of the pandemic and remote working impacted the progress of development for this addition. Over this time, we have also seen and heard how many of you enjoy the range of gameplay and combat available in the expansions and master levels. With these factors in mind, we have decided to redirect our focus from Invasion Mode to creating a totally new single-player horde mode. We're confident this horde mode will offer you more of the diversity and challenge you're looking for in the game. In addition, the team continues to work on a refresh of Battlemode that includes a more competitive, rank-based structure, a number of gameplay and balance updates, and another new map.

DOOM Eternal is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia worldwide. You can learn more about the latest entry in the series by checking out Chris' review.