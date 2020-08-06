Doom Eternal and Elder Scrolls Online Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X With Free Upgrades

Compared to some other major developers, we haven’t heard that much from Bethesda about their next-gen plans. Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo will be PS5 console exclusives when they launch sometime in 2021, but that’s about all we’ve been told thus far. Well, that’s not all Bethesda is working on for next-gen consoles, as today they announced PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online. Furthermore, Bethesda has confirmed owners of the Xbox One/PS4 versions of Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online will be able to upgrade to next-gen for free. Here are the official details:

The Elder Scrolls Online and Doom Eternal are coming to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5! Players who own or purchase either title on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade for free to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions, respectively, when those versions are available. Additionally, our teams are working hard to ensure both titles will support backward compatibility when the new consoles launch. We'll have more information to share in the coming weeks and months about The Elder Scrolls Online and Doom Eternal on Xbox Series and PS5, including expected release window and a list of enhancements. And while we don't have any news to share just yet on our remaining catalog of titles, we can confirm that we're committed to offer free upgrades for current-generation owners of existing Bethesda titles we bring forward into the next generation of consoles.

Certainly sounds like Doom Eternal and Elder Scrolls Online won’t be the only current-gen games Bethesda plans to bring forward to the XSX and PS5. It’s also encouraging to see Microsoft’s “Smart Delivery” approach rapidly becoming more-or-less the industry standard.

Crystal Dynamics Comments On Spider-Man’s PlayStation Exclusivity In Marvel’s Avengers

What recent Bethesda games would you like to see get next-gen versions? I wouldn’t mind prettied up versions of Rage 2 and The Evil Within 2. Just…maybe leave Fallout 76 in the past.