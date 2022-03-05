Dolmen, the Sci-Fi Soulslike by Massive Work, Launches on May 20th

As per the headline, the Sci-Fi Soulslike game Dolmen is set to launch on May 20th, at least according to the Xbox Store. It's far from the first time the Xbox Store leaked a game's release date ahead of any official announcement, and the date is no placeholder, so it's likely to be correct. Interestingly, the Xbox Store page also lists ray tracing as one of the game's features alongside cross-platform cooperative play.

Brazilian developer Massive Work Studio attempted a Kickstarter campaign back in 2018 but failed to reach the minimum funding goal. However, the developers kept working on the game and eventually found a publisher in Koch Media through its Prime Matter label.

Here's an official overview of the game, which will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. We've also embedded below the most recent Dolmen gameplay footage shared by Massive Work earlier this year.