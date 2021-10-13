DokeV Gets New Off-Screen Gameplay via Korean YouTuber

Korean YouTuber Omokyo e-Plaza posted a new off-screen gameplay video of DokeV, the upcoming creature-collecting open world action-adventure game made by Black Desert Online's studio Pearl Abyss. The footage provides a better idea of how DokeV actually plays, and the YouTuber added that it looks much better in person.

DokeV, originally announced as an MMO game, has resurfaced at Gamescom 2021 where the developers revealed a shift to open world single player game with multiplayer support. There's no release date yet, but we know it will be available for both PC and consoles.

