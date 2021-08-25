DokeV, an Open World Creature Collecting Game by Pearl Abyss, Resurfaces with Stunning Trailer

Shortly before COVID-19 rocked the world, in late 2019, South Korean developer and publisher Pearl Abyss unveiled a series of new projects: Shadow Arena, Crimson Desert, Plan 8, and DokeV.

The latter title was the most family-friendly of the bunch and the developer's original plan included a beta test at some point in 2020. That didn't happen, of course, and we didn't hear anything else about DokeV until today when Pearl Abyss dropped another gorgeous trailer during the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live.

There's no release date yet, but the developers are targeting a global release on both PC and consoles for DokeV.

DokeV is a creature-collecting open world action-adventure game by South Korean developer Pearl Abyss. This Family-friendly game allows players to collect whimsical creatures called Dokebi, which are legendary creatures from Korean mythology and folklore. In the world of DokeV they live harmoniously together with humans and help encourage dreams from which they gain strength. They represent all worldly passions and dreams of humans and while most common folks cannot see them, there are some that can. Dokebi cannot use their power in the real world but can provide courage and strength to humans they actively support. DokeV encourages an open play style and exploration and features a beautifully designed open world that is full of wonder and allows players to engage in a host of exciting activities with their Dokebi friends. Key Features Explore a beautiful, colourful, and vibrant open world

Collect adorable creatures called Dokebi that supply you with unique powers

Engage in tons of fun activities such as fishing, adventuring, exploring and more that encourages an open style of play.

Enjoy real-time action combat alone or with others when you take on opponents and towering bosses with your Dokebi friends

Equip fun & diverse gear such as vacuum cleaners, walkie talkies, hammers and umbrellas that add strategic and new elements to the gameplay

Use a wide range of cool vehicles and transportation options such as toy cars, bicycles, skateboards, inline skates, jet skis and many more to traverse the magical world of DokeV

During your adventures listen to catchy and upbeat music hat amplifies the magic.