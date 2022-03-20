DNF Duel Release Date Announced; Will be Featured in ArcRevo 2022 Circuit

DNF Duel release is getting closer and closer, and it keeps peppering us with new information here and there. For one, earlier this week, we got a brand-new trailer for one of the game’s base characters, the Ghostblade. Today, at ArcRevo America Finals 2022, the developers at Arc System Works have two pieces of information available to players waiting for the game.

First off, the game has upcoming eSports support from the developers and will be making appearances throughout the year in the upcoming ArcRevo 2022 tournament circuit. It will be joining Guilty Gear Strive on this circuit and will have over $100,000 in prize pools. More details regarding ArcRevo 2022 will be coming later this year, and we’ll update you when that information is made public.

DNF Duel Trailer Showcases the Ghostblade Character

Secondly, and probably the more important bit of info is the game’s release. Previously, the game was slated for a Summer 2022 release, which is still true… to an extent. However, as of tonight at ArcRevo, the game now has a concrete release; on June 28th, 2022, players will be able to get their hands on DNF Duel and play it on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The release date announcement also has a small trailer to go with it, which you can watch below. This trailer also features gameplay for already revealed characters, such as the Vanguard, Inquisitor, Grappler, and Hitman.

Now that the release date is set in stone, what’s next for the game between now and then? A new beta? More characters to be revealed? Talks about future DLC and developer support? We won’t know until we get there, but we’ll update when more information is released about the game. DNF Duel will be released on June 28th, 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

In other news that was released at the end of ArcRevo, Guilty Gear Strive received a massive info dump. The game is going to receive a new season pass, more modes available for free, and even crossplay between PC and consoles. In addition, the last character of the game's first Season Pass (Testament) was announced.