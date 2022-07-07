Menu
DLSS Now Available in 200 Games/Apps; Steelrising, The Lord of The Rings Gollum to Also Support RTX

Alessio Palumbo
Jul 7, 2022
DLSS

NVIDIA announced today that its DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) image reconstruction technology is now available in over 200 games and applications.

This month, there will be two newly launched games adding both DLSS and RTX. The first is Loopmancer, an action platformer game out next week on PC. According to NVIDIA, DLSS Performance Mode can more than double performance at 4K resolution with ray traced reflections enabled.

Then there's the indie game Hell Pie, scheduled to launch on July 21st, which features ray traced reflections and ambient occlusion. Again, NVIDIA promises over 2x frames with DLSS Performance Mode at 4K resolution.

Then there are a couple of games adding NVIDIA DLAA, the anti-aliasing focused version of DLSS. The first is Baldur's Gate 3 with Patch 8 (out today), and the other one is the 3D puzzle platformer indie game Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles.

The biggest announcements are that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Steelrising will both support DLSS and RTX features. The former game features ray traced reflections and shadows, while Steelrising only supports ray traced reflections.

Both games just received new trailers courtesy of the Nacon Connect streaming event. You can check them out below, though they are not representative of DLSS or RTX features.

As a reminder, Daedalic's The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launches on September 1st for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, while a Nintendo Switch port is coming later this year. Spiders' Steelrising launches one week later on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

