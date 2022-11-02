DLSS 3 Adoption Continues as 3 More Games Add Support Throughout November

RTX 40 Series graphics cards brought a new version of NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling thanks to its Ada Lovelace architecture and many innovations. DLSS 3 accelerates performance up to 4x, allowing players to experience richer and more immersive ray-traced experiences. It's been confirmed before that over 35 games and apps will add DLSS 3.

Out of those 35 announced games, 8 added DLSS 3 throughout October. Now, we can confirm that another three games are adding DLSS 3 this month, and two more are adding DLSS 2 Super Resolution. You can use DLSS 2 Super Resolution in each DLSS 3 game if you own a previous-generation GeForce RTX graphics card or laptop.

Additionally, integrations of the technology also include NVIDIA Reflex, reducing system latency for all GeForce RTX users and making games more responsive. Some games like Overwatch 2 can reach up to 500FPS thanks to Reflex.

So. What games are going to receive DLSS updates this month? Here's the list:

DLSS 3

F1 22 - update available now, boosting performance by up to 2.5X

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch - update available Nov 7, boosting performance over 2X

Microsoft Flight Simulator - out now in beta, arrives November 11th alongside the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator Sim Update 11 and the game’s new Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition.

Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed - launching Nov 15, boosting frame rates by up to 2X

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - launching Nov 18

NVIDIA also showed off the performance increase with F1 22, Destroy All Humans! 2 - ReProbed, and Microsoft Flight Simulator through DLSS 3 compared to DLSS 2. You can see it below:

DLSS 2 Super Resolution

Sackboy: A Big Adventure - available now, boosting performance by up to 2.5X

PGA TOUR 2K23 - available now, boosting performance by up to 70%

Crossout: Supercharged - update available now

WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game - launching Nov 3

The Chant - launching Nov 3

Some more games and apps will add NVIDIA's super sampling technology support soon. So, hopefully, we'll see more increased performance for RTX Series 40 cards as well as RTX 30 & 20 series cards for PC gamers across the board.