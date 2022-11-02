Menu
Company

DLSS 3 Adoption Continues as 3 More Games Add Support Throughout November

Ule Lopez
Nov 2, 2022, 10:01 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink

RTX 40 Series graphics cards brought a new version of NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling thanks to its Ada Lovelace architecture and many innovations. DLSS 3 accelerates performance up to 4x, allowing players to experience richer and more immersive ray-traced experiences. It's been confirmed before that over 35 games and apps will add DLSS 3.

Out of those 35 announced games, 8 added DLSS 3 throughout October. Now, we can confirm that another three games are adding DLSS 3 this month, and two more are adding DLSS 2 Super Resolution. You can use DLSS 2 Super Resolution in each DLSS 3 game if you own a previous-generation GeForce RTX graphics card or laptop.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
The First Descendant Q&A on the Game, UE5 Implementation, and Future DLSS 3 Support

Additionally, integrations of the technology also include NVIDIA Reflex, reducing system latency for all GeForce RTX users and making games more responsive. Some games like Overwatch 2 can reach up to 500FPS thanks to Reflex.

So. What games are going to receive DLSS updates this month? Here's the list:

DLSS 3

 

  • F1 22 - update available now, boosting performance by up to 2.5X
  • F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch - update available Nov 7, boosting performance over 2X
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator - out now in beta, arrives November 11th alongside the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator Sim Update 11 and the game’s new Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition.
  • Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed - launching Nov 15, boosting frame rates by up to 2X
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - launching Nov 18

NVIDIA also showed off the performance increase with F1 22, Destroy All Humans! 2 - ReProbed, and Microsoft Flight Simulator through DLSS 3 compared to DLSS 2. You can see it below:

f1-22-geforce-rtx-3840x2160-nvidia-dlss-desktop-gpu-performance-3
destroy-all-humans-2-reprobed-geforce-rtx-3840x2160-nvidia-dlss-desktop-gpu-performance
microsoft-flight-simulator-geforce-rtx-3840x2160-nvidia-dlss-desktop-gpu-performance-2
2 of 9

DLSS 2 Super Resolution

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA DLSS 3 Support Added To 3DMark’s DLSS Feature Test, Frame Generation Goodness Unleashed
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure - available now, boosting performance by up to 2.5X
  • PGA TOUR 2K23 - available now, boosting performance by up to 70%
  • Crossout: Supercharged - update available now
  • WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game - launching Nov 3
  • The Chant - launching Nov 3

Some more games and apps will add NVIDIA's super sampling technology support soon. So, hopefully, we'll see more increased performance for RTX Series 40 cards as well as RTX 30 & 20 series cards for PC gamers across the board.

Products mentioned in this post

Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed
USD 40
F1 22
USD 30
Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order