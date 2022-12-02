Diablo IV Reveals at The Game Awards Likely, June Release Now Being Rumored

Eager for some fresh information about Diablo IV? Well, it seems you should be marking The Game Awards on your calendar. According to reliable insider Tom Henderson, Diablo IV will have a presence at Geoff Keighley’s annual extravaganza, with information on the game’s open beta and possibly even a release date/window being revealed. Jez Corden, who has previously leaked details about Diablo IV, claims the open beta date, pre-orders, and collector’s edition details are the most likely thing we’ll learn.

Just can’t wait until The Game Awards on December 8 for the reveals? Well, again according to Henderson, a number of journalists and influencers have had the opportunity to go hands-on with Diablo IV and the embargo on their impressions will expire the day before.

Finally, we return to Jez Corden, who previously indicated Diablo IV could launch in April of 2023. He’s now saying that April may have “represented the earlier end” of the game’s potential launch window, and that the game could launch as late as June 2023. Of course, take all this with a grain of salt for now. Henderson almost always delivers the goods, Corden… not so much. So perhaps take the rumors about The Game Awards a bit more seriously than the June release date.

Haven’t been keeping up with Diablo IV recently? You can check out some leaked footage from the recent closed beta here.

Diablo IV is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 sometime in 2023. The Game Awards will be livestreamed on December 8.