New Diablo IV Closed Beta Footage Emerges Online

New Diablo IV footage has emerged online, providing a new look at the upcoming new entry in the series.

The new footage, which can be found here, has been taken from the game's beta, so it is not representative of the final game's quality. Still, with the game not having a set release date, it will be more than enough to make the wait for its launch more bearable.

Diablo IV will be the first new main entry in the series for a while, and it will come with plenty of new features that will spice up the experience a lot, such as a massively expanded Sanctuary, better character customization, and more.

Diablo IV’s version of Sanctuary is massive, and every inch is rife with opportunity for adventure. Character customization in the game is richer and more extensive than ever, and players will be able to let their curiosity (and perhaps foolishness) guide them through over 140 dungeons and dozens of side quests in their pursuit of victory over Lilith’s forces . . . and ever-more-powerful gear. Mighty world bosses pose added challenge throughout Sanctuary, encouraging players to team up with others they encounter on their journeys to defeat them and reap their treasures. And for the first time, players can forever alter the world around them by conquering and converting corrupted Strongholds into friendly outposts.

Diablo IV releases on a yet-to-be-confirmed 2023 release date on PC and consoles with cross-play and cross-progression functionalities. We will keep you updated on the game's beta and release date as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.