Diablo 4 will Reportedly Release in April 2023

Ule Lopez
Nov 6, 2022, 12:54 AM EDT
Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is a title announced at BlizzCon 2019, alongside games like Overwatch 2. It’s the next installment in the acclaimed series and is set to launch on the Battle.net client on PC and consoles. Since then, five character classes were announced (the Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, Rogue, and Necromancer, respectively).

Meanwhile, some time ago, some more information surfaced about Blizzard’s next big venture for the series. In a report from Windows Central, one of the biggest pieces of information comes from the game’s release window. Diablo 4 is projected to launch in April 2023, and preorders might open as soon as next month.

Activision Blizzard’s current status (which is in the process of being acquired by Microsoft) could also contribute to the game’s launch status; it could very well land on Game Pass shortly after launch. Moving on, though, there’s also information relating to the game’s launch status. It’s set to follow a seasonal model with its updates.

If that reminds you of Overwatch 2 and its upcoming hero Ramattra, yeah, that’d make some sense. Other titles also have a seasonal format for their updates and content, like Destiny 2 and Fortnite, for instance. Back to Diablo 4: the game’s upcoming launch information disclosed today should be taken with a grain of salt (as it’s currently unofficial).

Something else to consider is that we’re inching closer and closer to The Game Awards 2022. Throughout the event’s festivities, you can probably find high-profile reveals for new games or content (like Joker’s reveal for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate back in 2018), and the show is coming on December 2nd, 2022.

An update relating to Diablo 4’s status, in an official capacity, could very well happen during the famed show alongside its many other surprises that are to be expected. We’ll continue to update as more information on Diablo 4 as it’s released. Diablo 4 is currently in development for PC and consoles with a yet-to-be-confirmed release date.

