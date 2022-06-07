Diablo Immortal Comparison Video Highlights Additional Visual Settings on PC and More

Diablo Immortal is a game developed for smartphones, but the PC version does have some additional features, despite the port being somewhat barebones.

A new video shared on YouTube by ElAnalistaDeBits highlights not only how great the game looks, for being a smartphone title, but also how the PC version of the latest entry in the series by Blizzard comes with additional visual features like ambient occlusion on vegetation and particle effects. As already mentioned, the port is very barebones and it lacks the settings that are typically found in PC games.

Diablo Immortal Players Could Spend over $100,000 to Max Out a Single Character

- The Smartphone version has been recorded using a Galaxy S21.

- On PC, an RTX 3080 has been used.

- PC adds some extra effects and settings, like ambient occlusion on vegetation or certain particles.

- However, Diablo Immortal is a game that has been developed for Smartphones as a base, and it shows.

- The PC version has insufficient settings, something typical of a port.

- In short, a mobile game adapted for PC with acceptable performance.

Diablo Immortal is now available on PC, iOS, and Android worldwide.