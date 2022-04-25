Diablo Immortal Confirmed for PC; To Release on June 2nd Worldwide

Diablo Immortal will release in early June for iOS and Android as well as for PC, complete with cross-platform play support.

A new trailer that has been shared online, which you can watch below, confirmed that the first mobile entry in the series will be released on June 2nd worldwide for iOS and Android devices. On the same day, the game will be available in open beta on PC. The new trailer also provides a first look at the newly announced PC version.

