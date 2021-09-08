Diablo II: Resurrected Won’t Feature True Ultrawide Support, Blizzard Confirms

Diablo II: Resurrected is not going to feature true Ultrawide support on PC due to some issues that essentially break the game.

In a new post shared on the game's Official Forums, it has been confirmed that full 21:9 support will not be included in the final release of the game, as the Technical Alpha and the Beta have highlighted some issues related to AI and enemy pull. As such, the view in Ultrawide mode will be limited to 19:9 at launch, which the developer continuing to monitor the situation to find a different solution to these issues.

In the Technical Alpha, players with Ultrawide hardware saw their full 21:9 screens utilized during that test. However, during that test we identified limitations affecting those players and others. For example, the AI failed to sense the player and trigger attacks. Furthermore, players with 21:9 monitors were able to pull many more monsters into battle at a range limit beyond the original game’s intention. In a scenario where players (for example: playing a ranged class) were attacking monsters, players with 21:9 monitors could hit enemies with that extra screen space, but the monsters would not pull or react, but could still be defeated. Ultimately, the AI doesn’t register getting hit from that additional distance a 21:9 monitor provides. That’s not intended, especially if you’re sharing a game with a 16:9 user. To protect the integrity of everyone’s experience and promote an equal playing field for all, those with Ultrawide monitors will be able to have their game screen purview extended to 19:9 (the maximum length of the in-game limitation zones) with a vignette on the sides of the game screen.

Diablo II: Resurrected launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 23rd.