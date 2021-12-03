Diablo II Resurrected Update 2.3 Out Now, Adds DLSS Support and More

Blizzard has released Update 2.3 for Diablo II Resurrected, adding an “Offline Difficulty Scaling” slider (which players can use to scale up the level of challenge and rewards when playing solo), several accessibility and user interface improvements, and DLSS support on PC (as promised earlier). The full patch notes are available here, including a plethora of bug fixes and balance tweaks.

Check out Chris's review to find out what he thought about Diablo II Resurrected.

Diablo II: Resurrected Patch Targets Crashes and Character Deletion, Server Issues Persist