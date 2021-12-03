Diablo II Resurrected Update 2.3 Out Now, Adds DLSS Support and More
Blizzard has released Update 2.3 for Diablo II Resurrected, adding an “Offline Difficulty Scaling” slider (which players can use to scale up the level of challenge and rewards when playing solo), several accessibility and user interface improvements, and DLSS support on PC (as promised earlier). The full patch notes are available here, including a plethora of bug fixes and balance tweaks.
GAMEPLAY
- Players now have a “Game Difficulty Scale” available in the options menu for offline games, which provides the same function as the /players debug command
- Players can now enable “Force Move,” an option available in the control settings which can allow the player to command their character to move to a specific location without targeting monsters
- Players can now enable “Quick Cast,” an option available in game settings which can allow the player to use abilities with hotkeys without having to select the skill in the UI
- Players can now enable the “Active Skill Bindings” bar. This additional bar shown above the standard HUD represents the skills (up to 16) players have mapped for their character.
ACCESSIBILITY & GRAPHICAL IMPROVEMENTS
GAMEPLAY
- A visual indicator has been added to show when a character’s attack misses an opponent in PvP (please reference the options menu to enable “Miss Text”)
- Pets, Summons, and Mercenaries will now warp to a player’s location if they are far away from the player’s character
- Pathing has been improved for player summons
CHAT & SOCIAL
- Players can now use the TAB key to cycle through all channels in-game and in lobby
- The text color for Whispers now shows as a different color than system messages
- Battle.net Real ID friends now show the Real ID names on your friends list in-game
LOBBY MENU
- A visual indicator has been added to represent PC lobby characters who are muted or ignored players
- A visual indicator has been added to show character level and expansion type to PC lobby characters
GRAPHICS
- NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is now supported. To enable, please reference your options menu.
MISCELLANEOUS
- Added proper error messaging in cases where the game couldn’t retrieve online characters from the server
- Deleting your character will no longer jump your character selector to the top of the list, instead, your character selector will progress to the next sequential character
